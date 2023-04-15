On Saturday, Franchy Cordero (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

Cordero is batting .250 with a double, four home runs and two walks.

Cordero has had a base hit in seven of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in 44.4% of his games in 2023 (four of nine), and 11.8% of his trips to the plate.

Cordero has an RBI in five of nine games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in five of nine games so far this year.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (80.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (80.0%)

