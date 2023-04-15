Gleyber Torres -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the hill, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres has 13 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .444.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
  • In nine of 14 games this year (64.3%) Torres has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 21.4% of his games this season, Torres has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • In seven games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 2.50 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mahle (1-1) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
