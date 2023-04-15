After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Tyler Mahle) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is batting .200 with a home run and a walk.
  • Trevino has picked up a hit in five games this year (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Trevino has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four of nine games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.50).
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Twins are sending Mahle (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
