After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Tyler Mahle) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .200 with a home run and a walk.

Trevino has picked up a hit in five games this year (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Trevino has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of nine games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

