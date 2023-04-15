Kyle Higashioka -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the mound, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate (2022)

  • Higashioka hit .227 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
  • Higashioka picked up a base hit in 39 of 86 games last season (45.3%), with more than one hit in nine of those contests (10.5%).
  • He homered in nine games a year ago (out of 86 opportunities, 10.5%), going deep in 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Higashioka picked up an RBI in 21 of 86 games last season (24.4%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • In 26.7% of his 86 games last season, he scored (23 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.5%).

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
36 GP 40
.212 AVG .240
.257 OBP .271
.404 SLG .376
8 XBH 9
6 HR 4
13 RBI 18
22/6 K/BB 30/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
39 GP 47
15 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (51.1%)
4 (10.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (10.6%)
13 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (21.3%)
5 (12.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.5%)
9 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (25.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
  • Mahle (1-1) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
