Domingo German and the New York Yankees will hit the field against the Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Tyler Mahle on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins +110 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have gone 8-5 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, New York has a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Yankees a 57.4% chance to win.

New York has played in 14 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-8-0).

The Yankees have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-4 4-2 5-2 3-4 7-5 1-1

