The New York Yankees (8-6) and the Minnesota Twins (10-4) will go head to head on Saturday, April 15 at Yankee Stadium, with Domingo German getting the ball for the Yankees and Tyler Mahle taking the mound for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Twins have +110 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (0-1, 5.87 ERA) vs Mahle - MIN (1-1, 4.09 ERA)

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won eight, or 61.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Yankees have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Yankees went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Twins have won in two of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Twins have won two of four games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+135) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL East +170 - 2nd

