Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Aaron Hicks -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate
- Hicks is hitting .158 with a walk.
- Twice in nine games this year, Hicks has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
- Hicks has an RBI in one game this season.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 2.62 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins are sending Lopez (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.35), fourth in WHIP (.650), and 10th in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
