Aaron Judge -- batting .273 with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge leads New York in slugging percentage (.623) and total hits (16) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 18th in slugging.
  • In 66.7% of his games this year (10 of 15), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 26.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 15), and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season (40.0%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 2.62 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lopez (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.35 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks eighth, .650 WHIP ranks fourth, and 11.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
