Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Anthony Rizzo (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Twins.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has an OPS of .988, fueled by an OBP of .400 and a team-best slugging percentage of .588 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 85.7% of his 14 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.
- Looking at the 14 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (21.4%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has picked up an RBI in six games this year (42.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (21.4%).
- He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|8 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 2.62 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez (1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks eighth, .650 WHIP ranks fourth, and 11.7 K/9 ranks 10th.
