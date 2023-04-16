On Sunday, Anthony Rizzo (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has an OPS of .988, fueled by an OBP of .400 and a team-best slugging percentage of .588 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 85.7% of his 14 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.

Looking at the 14 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (21.4%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has picked up an RBI in six games this year (42.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (21.4%).

He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 8 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

