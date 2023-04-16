The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is hitting .262 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
  • LeMahieu has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • LeMahieu has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in seven of 11 games (63.6%), including multiple runs twice.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 2.62 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Twins will send Lopez (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks eighth, .650 WHIP ranks fourth, and 11.7 K/9 ranks 10th.
