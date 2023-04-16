The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .262 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

LeMahieu has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in seven of 11 games (63.6%), including multiple runs twice.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings