Giancarlo Stanton -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Twins.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton has three doubles, four home runs and two walks while hitting .269.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 85th in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
  • In 11 of 13 games this season (84.6%) Stanton has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this season (30.8%), leaving the park in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Stanton has had an RBI in eight games this season (61.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (23.1%).
  • In six of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The Twins' 2.62 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks eighth, .650 WHIP ranks fourth, and 11.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
