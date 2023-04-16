Giancarlo Stanton -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Twins.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has three doubles, four home runs and two walks while hitting .269.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 85th in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

In 11 of 13 games this season (84.6%) Stanton has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (30.8%), leaving the park in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has had an RBI in eight games this season (61.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (23.1%).

In six of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings