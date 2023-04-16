After hitting .258 with two doubles, a triple, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres leads New York with an OBP of .431 this season while batting .283 with 12 walks and nine runs scored.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 53rd in slugging.
  • In nine of 15 games this year (60.0%) Torres has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Torres has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (20.0%).
  • In seven games this season (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 2.62 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lopez (1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks eighth, .650 WHIP ranks fourth, and 11.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
