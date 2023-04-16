The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .200 with a home run and a walk.

Trevino has picked up a hit in five games this season (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In three games this year, Trevino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four of nine games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings