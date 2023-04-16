On Sunday, Willie Calhoun (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willie Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willie Calhoun At The Plate (2022)

  • Calhoun hit .135 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Calhoun had a hit in six of 22 games last year, with multiple hits once.
  • Appearing in 22 games last season, he hit only one dinger.
  • Calhoun drove in a run in three of 22 games last season (13.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
  • In five of 22 games last season (22.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 7
.182 AVG .053
.357 OBP .100
.364 SLG .053
4 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 0
6/8 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 7
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.35), fourth in WHIP (.650), and 10th in K/9 (11.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.