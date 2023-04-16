On Sunday, Willie Calhoun (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate (2022)

Calhoun hit .135 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Calhoun had a hit in six of 22 games last year, with multiple hits once.

Appearing in 22 games last season, he hit only one dinger.

Calhoun drove in a run in three of 22 games last season (13.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

In five of 22 games last season (22.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 7 .182 AVG .053 .357 OBP .100 .364 SLG .053 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 0 6/8 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 7 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)