Sunday's game between the New York Yankees (9-6) and Minnesota Twins (10-5) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 3-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on April 16.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (3-0) for the New York Yankees and Pablo Lopez (1-0) for the Minnesota Twins.

Yankees vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 3, Twins 2.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Yankees have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 14 games this season and won nine (64.3%) of those contests.

New York has entered six games this season favored by -160 or more and are 4-2 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 72 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.25).

Yankees Schedule