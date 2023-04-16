The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees, on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +135 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is set at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have gone 9-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 64.3% of those games).

New York has gone 4-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

New York has played in 15 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total six times (6-9-0).

The Yankees have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-4 4-2 6-2 3-4 8-5 1-1

