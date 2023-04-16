Yankees vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees, on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Bookmakers list the Yankees as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +135 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is set at 7 runs.
Yankees vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-160
|+135
|7
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have gone 9-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 64.3% of those games).
- New York has gone 4-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 61.5%.
- New York has played in 15 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total six times (6-9-0).
- The Yankees have not had a run line set for a contest this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-4
|4-2
|6-2
|3-4
|8-5
|1-1
