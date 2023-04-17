Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders playing at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, April 17 on . Oddsmakers give the Hurricanes -165 moneyline odds in this matchup against the Islanders (+140).
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-165)
|Islanders (+140)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 47 of their 71 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.2%).
- Carolina has gone 34-15 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (69.4% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 62.3%.
Islanders Betting Insights
- This season the Islanders have won 16 of the 39 games, or 41.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- New York is 6-8 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Islanders.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|242 (22nd)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|217 (5th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (32nd)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (2nd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best units in league competition, allowing 210 goals to rank second.
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.
Islanders Advanced Stats
- The Islanders and their opponents hit the total once over New York's last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Islanders and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.7.
- The Islanders' 242 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- The Islanders' 217 total goals given up (2.6 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Their 12th-ranked goal differential is +25.
