Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate
- Hicks is batting .136 with a walk.
- Hicks has gotten a hit in two of 10 games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.
- Hicks has driven in a run in one game this season.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Suarez (0-1) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Monday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
