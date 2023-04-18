After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

Hicks is batting .136 with a walk.

Hicks has gotten a hit in two of 10 games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.

Hicks has driven in a run in one game this season.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

