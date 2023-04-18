After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

  • Hicks is batting .136 with a walk.
  • Hicks has gotten a hit in two of 10 games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.
  • Hicks has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Angels have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Suarez (0-1) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Monday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
