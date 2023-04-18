On Tuesday, Aaron Judge (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and four RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 16 hits, which is best among New York hitters this season, while batting .286 with seven extra-base hits.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 25.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has driven in a run in six games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings