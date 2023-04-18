After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Jose Suarez) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has an OPS of .980, fueled by an OBP of .406 and a team-best slugging percentage of .574 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Rizzo is batting .316 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in 13 of 15 games this season (86.7%), with more than one hit on three occasions (20.0%).

Looking at the 15 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (20.0%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.

In six games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 9 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings