Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Jose Suarez) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has an OPS of .980, fueled by an OBP of .406 and a team-best slugging percentage of .574 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Rizzo is batting .316 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in 13 of 15 games this season (86.7%), with more than one hit on three occasions (20.0%).
- Looking at the 15 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (20.0%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.
- In six games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|9 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Suarez (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his third this season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.