After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Jose Suarez) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo has an OPS of .980, fueled by an OBP of .406 and a team-best slugging percentage of .574 this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
  • Rizzo is batting .316 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Rizzo has gotten a hit in 13 of 15 games this season (86.7%), with more than one hit on three occasions (20.0%).
  • Looking at the 15 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (20.0%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games.
  • In six games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
9 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Suarez (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his third this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
