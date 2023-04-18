On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Twins.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .283 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
  • LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In five games this season, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In eight games this season (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Suarez (0-1) gets the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing hits.
