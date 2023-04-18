DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Twins.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .283 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 12 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this season, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight games this season (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|7 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Angels have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Suarez (0-1) gets the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing hits.
