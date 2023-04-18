Gleyber Torres -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .435.
  • He ranks 62nd in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Torres has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), with more than one hit three times (18.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Torres has had at least one RBI in 18.8% of his games this year (three of 16), with more than one RBI three times (18.8%).
  • He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Suarez (0-1) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
