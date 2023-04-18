Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .091 with .
- Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in a game twice this season, in 10 games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
- Kiner-Falefa has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of 10 games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Angels will look to Suarez (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
