Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .212 with a home run and a walk.
- Trevino has had a base hit in six of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Trevino has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of 10 games so far this year.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Suarez (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
