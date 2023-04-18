The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is batting .212 with a home run and a walk.
  • Trevino has had a base hit in six of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Trevino has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four of 10 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Suarez (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.