The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .212 with a home run and a walk.

Trevino has had a base hit in six of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Trevino has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of 10 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings