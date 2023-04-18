Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Kyle Higashioka (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Suarez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .150 with two home runs and a walk.
- In three of six games this year, Higashioka got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a home run in two of six games played this year, and in 9.5% of his plate appearances.
- Higashioka has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Suarez (0-1) makes the start for the Angels, his third of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
