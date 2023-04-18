Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oswald Peraza plays for the first time this season when the New York Yankees battle the Los Angeles Angels and Jose Suarez at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)
- Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In nine of 21 games last year (42.9%) Peraza had at least one hit, and in five of those contests (23.8%) he picked up two or more.
- Appearing in 21 games last season, he hit only one long ball.
- Peraza drove in a run in two games last year out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- In seven of 21 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.364
|AVG
|.259
|.440
|OBP
|.375
|.500
|SLG
|.370
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combined to give up 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
- The Angels will look to Suarez (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.