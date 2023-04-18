Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .243 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Jose Suarez) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has two doubles and a walk while hitting .245.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (28.6%).
- In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In three games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in four of 14 games so far this year.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 14 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Angels will look to Suarez (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
