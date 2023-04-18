Yankees vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The New York Yankees and Franchy Cordero will square off against the Los Angeles Angels and Gio Urshela on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.
The Angels have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Yankees (-140). The matchup's total has been listed at 9 runs.
Yankees vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-140
|+115
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 6-3.
- The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. New York and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 7.7.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (10-5).
- New York has gone 8-4 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 58.3%.
- New York has combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-10-0 record against the over/under.
- The Yankees have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-4
|4-2
|7-2
|3-4
|9-5
|1-1
