How to Watch the Yankees vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gio Urshela and the Los Angeles Angels will try to defeat Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees when the teams meet on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are third-best in MLB action with 26 total home runs.
- New York's .434 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.
- The Yankees rank 21st in the majors with a .237 batting average.
- New York is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (74 total).
- The Yankees are 24th in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 15 mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 10.0 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- New York has a 3.04 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.099).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with an 8.44 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/13/2023
|Twins
|L 11-2
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Joe Ryan
|4/14/2023
|Twins
|L 4-3
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Louie Varland
|4/15/2023
|Twins
|W 6-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Mahle
|4/16/2023
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Pablo Lopez
|4/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|José Suarez
|4/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Griffin Canning
|4/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Alek Manoah
|4/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kevin Gausman
