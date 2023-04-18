When the New York Yankees (10-6) and Los Angeles Angels (8-8) square of in the series opener at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, Clarke Schmidt will get the ball for the Yankees, while the Angels will send Jose Suarez to the mound. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Angels (+125). The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Yankees vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (0-0, 8.44 ERA) vs Suarez - LAA (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-150) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Aaron Judge hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have gone 6-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Angels have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Angels have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Yankees vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Aaron Hicks 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Yankees, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +180 - 2nd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.