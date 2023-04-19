The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge is hitting .271 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
  • Judge has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this year (41.2%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this year (64.7%), including one multi-run game.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Angels have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.62).
  • The Angels give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Canning (0-0) takes the mound for the Angels to make his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
