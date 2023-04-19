The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .271 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Judge has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 7% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this year (41.2%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (64.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings