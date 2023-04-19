In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will be seeking a win against Miami Heat.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Bucks (-8) 220.5 -340 +280 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Bucks (-8.5) 220.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Bucks (-6) 218.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Bucks (-6.5) 219.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Bucks average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 113.3 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a +298 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.
  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • These teams average 226.4 points per game between them, 5.9 more than this game's point total.
  • These two teams allow 223.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
  • Milwaukee has compiled a 44-34-4 ATS record so far this year.
  • Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Giannis Antetokounmpo 28.5 -105 31.1
Giannis Antetokounmpo 28.5 -105 6.0
Khris Middleton 22.5 -125 33.0
Khris Middleton 22.5 -125 15.1
Jrue Holiday 20.5 -105 16.0

