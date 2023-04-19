DJ LeMahieu -- batting .250 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 19 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while batting .265.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 13 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight games this season (61.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

