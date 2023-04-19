Franchy Cordero Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Franchy Cordero and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Franchy Cordero At The Plate
- Cordero has a double, four home runs and two walks while hitting .216.
- In seven of 11 games this year, Cordero has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 36.4% of his games in 2023, and 10.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Cordero has had an RBI in five games this year (45.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (36.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six games this year (54.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (80.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.62 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.8 per game).
- Canning (0-0) starts for the Angels, his second this season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
