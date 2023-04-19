The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple and seven walks), take on starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .424.
  • He ranks 80th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Torres has recorded a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (17.6%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (17.6%) he had more than one.
  • In seven games this year (41.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.62 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Canning (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his second this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
