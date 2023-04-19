The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Wednesday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jokic, in his last game (April 16 win against the Timberwolves) put up 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

In this article, we break down Jokic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 24.5 22.4 Rebounds 12.5 11.8 11.4 Assists 8.5 9.8 8.4 PRA 43.5 46.1 42.2 PR -- 36.3 33.8 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.4



Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Jokic is responsible for attempting 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.

He's put up 2.2 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Timberwolves concede 115.8 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25 assists per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 28 13 14 6 0 0 1 2/7/2023 28 20 12 16 0 1 1 1/18/2023 31 31 11 13 0 0 1 1/2/2023 33 24 7 9 1 0 2

