Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Oswald Peraza (coming off going 1-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)
- Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Peraza picked up at least one hit nine times last season in 21 games played (42.9%), including multiple hits on five occasions (23.8%).
- Logging a trip to the plate in 21 games last season, he hit only one round-tripper.
- Peraza drove in a run in two games last season out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- In seven of 21 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.364
|AVG
|.259
|.440
|OBP
|.375
|.500
|SLG
|.370
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combined to surrender 168 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 11th in baseball.
- The Angels will send Canning (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
