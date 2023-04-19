Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and five RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .245 with two doubles and a walk.
- In seven of 14 games this season (50.0%) Cabrera has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of 14 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.62 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.8 per game).
- Canning (0-0) gets the start for the Angels, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.