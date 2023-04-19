Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Griffin Canning) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate (2022)
- Calhoun hit .135 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Calhoun had a hit in six of 22 games last year, with multiple hits once.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 22 games last season, he hit just one dinger.
- Calhoun drove in a run in three of 22 games last year (13.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- In five of 22 games last year (22.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|.182
|AVG
|.053
|.357
|OBP
|.100
|.364
|SLG
|.053
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|6/8
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|7
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Angels had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Angels had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Angels allowed 168 total home runs last season (1.0 per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
- Canning (0-0) takes the mound for the Angels to make his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
