After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Griffin Canning) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate (2022)

Calhoun hit .135 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Calhoun had a hit in six of 22 games last year, with multiple hits once.

Logging a trip to the plate in 22 games last season, he hit just one dinger.

Calhoun drove in a run in three of 22 games last year (13.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

In five of 22 games last year (22.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 7 .182 AVG .053 .357 OBP .100 .364 SLG .053 4 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 0 6/8 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 7 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)