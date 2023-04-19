Wednesday's contest between the New York Yankees (10-7) and Los Angeles Angels (9-8) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on April 19.

The probable starters are Jhony Brito (2-1) for the New York Yankees and Griffin Canning for the Los Angeles Angels.

Yankees vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Yankees Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Yankees have a record of 6-3.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 16 times and won 10, or 62.5%, of those games.

This season New York has won eight of its 13 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

New York has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 76 (4.5 per game).

The Yankees' 3.10 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule