A couple of hot hitters, Gleyber Torres and Hunter Renfroe, will try to keep it going when the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Angels (+115). The game's total is listed at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. New York and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in four straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.1.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees are 10-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).

New York has gone 8-5 (winning 61.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees' implied win probability is 58.3%.

New York has had an over/under set by bookmakers 17 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-11-0).

The Yankees have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-5 4-2 7-2 3-5 9-5 1-2

