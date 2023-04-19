Gleyber Torres will lead the way for the New York Yankees (10-7) on Wednesday, April 19, when they match up with Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels (9-8) at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 PM ET.

The Angels have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Yankees (-140). The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jhony Brito - NYY (2-1, 6.75 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Yankees and Angels matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Yankees (-140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $17.14 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 10, or 62.5%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 8-5 (61.5%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Yankees have a 6-3 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Angels have been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Over the past 10 games, the Angels have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+130) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Franchy Cordero 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Yankees, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +190 - 2nd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.