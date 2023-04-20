Aaron Hicks -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on April 20 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

  • Hicks is hitting .125 with three walks.
  • Hicks has gotten at least one hit twice this year in 11 games, including one multi-hit game.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Hicks has an RBI in one game this year.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
  • The Angels give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.23, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .196 batting average against him.
