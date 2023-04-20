DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval) at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .245 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 14 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Angels' 3.53 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Sandoval (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.23 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 1.23, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .196 against him.
