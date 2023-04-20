Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After hitting .125 with a double, a triple, five walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Patrick Sandoval) at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .250.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.
- Torres has had a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits three times (16.7%).
- He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.
- In seven games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.53).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 1.23, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .196 batting average against him.
