Golden Knights vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Jets have a 1-0 lead in the series. Bookmakers list the Jets as underdogs in this matchup, with +140 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (-165).
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-165)
|Jets (+140)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 61.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (34-21).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Vegas has a 22-10 record (winning 68.8% of its games).
- The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.
Jets Betting Insights
- This season the Jets have won 16 of the 34 games, or 47.1%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Winnipeg is 6-12 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Jets.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|246 (21st)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (10th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (7th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Three of Vegas' past 10 contests hit the over.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.
Jets Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Winnipeg has gone over the total twice.
- Over the last 10 games, Jets' games average 9.1 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Jets' 246 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- The Jets have given up 2.7 goals per game, 224 total, the 10th-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +22.
