Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on April 20 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .115 with .
  • In three of 12 games this season, Kiner-Falefa got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Kiner-Falefa has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
  • The Angels give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.23, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .196 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.