Thursday's contest between the New York Yankees (11-7) and Los Angeles Angels (9-9) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on April 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the New York Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-0) to the mound, while Patrick Sandoval (1-0) will answer the bell for the Los Angeles Angels.

Yankees vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: YES
  How to Watch: YES

Yankees vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 4, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Angels

  • Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

  • In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Yankees have a record of 6-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
  • The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Yankees have been favorites in 17 games this season and won 11 (64.7%) of those contests.
  • New York is 5-3 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
  • New York ranks 21st in the majors with 79 total runs scored this season.
  • The Yankees have a 3.02 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 14 Twins L 4-3 Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Louie Varland
April 15 Twins W 6-1 Domingo Germán vs Tyler Mahle
April 16 Twins W 2-0 Gerrit Cole vs Pablo Lopez
April 18 Angels L 5-2 Clarke Schmidt vs José Suarez
April 19 Angels W 3-2 Jhony Brito vs Griffin Canning
April 20 Angels - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Patrick Sandoval
April 21 Blue Jays - Domingo Germán vs Yusei Kikuchi
April 22 Blue Jays - Gerrit Cole vs Alek Manoah
April 23 Blue Jays - Clarke Schmidt vs Kevin Gausman
April 24 @ Twins - Jhony Brito vs Joe Ryan
April 25 @ Twins - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Kenta Maeda

