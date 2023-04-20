Yankees vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Aaron Judge and Hunter Renfroe are the hottest hitters on the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels, who play on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, at 4:05 PM ET.
The Angels have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Yankees (-165). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.
Yankees vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 6-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in New York's past five games has been 8.3, a stretch in which the Yankees and their opponents have finished under each time.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have gone 11-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.7% of those games).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, New York has gone 5-2 (71.4%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 62.3%.
- New York has played in 18 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-12-0).
- The Yankees have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-5
|4-2
|7-2
|4-5
|10-5
|1-2
