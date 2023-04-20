On Thursday, April 20, Aaron Judge's New York Yankees (11-7) host Hunter Renfroe's Los Angeles Angels (9-9) at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +125 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (2-0, 2.60 ERA) vs Patrick Sandoval - LAA (1-0, 1.23 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Yankees' game against the Angels but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Yankees (-155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Yankees to beat the Angels with those odds, and the Yankees emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.45.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Aaron Judge get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 17 times and won 11, or 64.7%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Yankees went 6-3 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Angels have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

The Angels have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Angels had a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+190) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+130) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Aaron Hicks 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Yankees, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +190 - 2nd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.